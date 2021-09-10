Allen J. Moyer CLARENDON — Allen John Moyer, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Allen was born on Aug. 7, 1978, in Berlin, Vermont, to Grace M. Barber and Gary W. Moyer. Allen grew up in the Pittsford and Middletown Springs area and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1997. Allen spent his summers on the family farm in Middletown Springs throwing hay and playing war with his sisters and cousins. Allen most recently was employed with Dido’s trucking as a commercial truck driver. In his spare time, Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Patriots football. Allen was best known for his generous heart, big bear hugs and his love for his nieces. Allen is survived by his parents, Grace M. Barber (Phil), of Clarendon, and his father, Gary W. Moyer (Sheila), of Middletown Springs; his sister, Shirley A. Moyer, of Castleton, and his pride and joy, his nieces, Alaina Grace and Amelia Sara; his sister, Sara E. Nickerson (Kevin), of Brandon; his paternal grandparents, Byron and Shirley Moyer, of Middletown Springs; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Allen was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jerry Lynch Sr. and Elizabeth Lynch; his uncles, David Schabel, Wayne Burlett, Karl Moyer, Byron Moyer; and stepfather, Randall Barber Sr. Allen would also like us to mention his beloved dog, Peanut. Calling hours, burial and celebration of life will be private and by invitation only at the request of family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to offset cremation costs. Contributions can be made directly to the Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
