EAST ARLINGTON — Allen Michael Shores, 29, passed away July 29, 2021.
Allen was born in Rutland, on Jan. 13, 1992, the son of Shane Shores and Cathy Lake. He attended Manchester Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Burr and Burton Academy. Allen worked alongside his father for RPM Builders Inc., for many years of which his father owns. Allen was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Manchester and the NRA. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his son. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, playing corn hole, and loved four-wheeling. Allen had a huge heart and would take the shirt of his back to help anyone -- a trait that was loved by everyone. Allen is survived by his wife Misty Dupont Shores; of Arlington; his son, Lucas William Shores; father Shane Shores (Laurie) of Manchester; mother Cathy Lake (Jon) of Bennington; paternal grandmother Noreen Shores of Manchester; maternal grandmother Ann Towsley of Manchester; sisters, Nicole Shores (Harold Haner) of Bennington, Brittany Cassan (Jacques) of Manchester and Stephanie Berard of New York City; his uncles, Corey Shores (Heather) of Manchester and Toby Lake (Jen) of East Dorset; aunts Wendy Strobel (Jim Stroffoleno) of Manchester, Peggy Shores of Mt. Tabor, and Melinda Bragg (Mike) of Englewood Florida; cousins Corey Shores Jr. (Kelsey Hoyt) of Arlington, and Luke Shores (Areil) of Mt. Tabor; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Allen’s memory may be made to the Lucas William Shores Memorial Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.
To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. Brewster-Shea Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
