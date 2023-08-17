Allen P. Richardson PAWLET — Allen P. Richardson, 77, a resident of Danby, passed away August 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Allen was born in Weston, VT on January 19, 1946 the son of the late Paul and Hazel (Johnson) Richardson and attended Weston schools. After serving his country as a member of the United States Army in Vietnam, Allen then went to work for a machine shop in Springfield, VT, Bowl Factory in Weston and then finished his working career at Mack Molding, for 20 years. Allen loved hunting and fishing, enjoyed listening to the Bee-Gees, loved dogs and cherished times spent with his family especially his grandchildren. Allen is survived by his daughters Katie Crawford (Zeb) and Sarah Richardson (Jennifer) both of Danby and grandchildren Noah, Cole and Abigail, as well as his two nieces Karen and Peggy. He was preceded in death by his sister Sandy West who passed away August, 2021. Graveside funeral services for Allen will be held Saturday August 19, 2023 at 11am in Weston Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Allen’s memory may be made to BAYADA Hospice or the Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
