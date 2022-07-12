Allen S. Gartner RUTLAND - The funeral for Allen S. Gartner, 73, who died July 5, 2022, was held at the Rutland Jewish Center, on Friday, July 8, 2022, officiated by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. The reception was held at Southside Steakhouse. Katie Gartner Kaplan, niece, was soloist and musical guide at the service, lending her voice at a very difficult time, to make music that dad loved so much. Eulogists were Edward Gartner, Jake Sherman, Jennie Gartner and Sandra Gartner. Bearers were Nick Lazzaro, Justus Gaston, Nathaniel Marro and Greg Sierman. Honorary bearers were John Seakwood, Leslie Weiser, Bennett Liebman, Larry Channen, Larry Wolk, Jeffrey Schreier and Jake Sherman. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
