Allen S. Gartner RUTLAND — Allen Stanley Gartner, husband of Sandra Stillman Gartner, and father to Jennie, Jeremy and Emily, died on July 5, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a decade-long battle against a rare neurological disorder called Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife’s parents, uncle and brother, and infant daughter, Rebecca Adele. Allen was born to Margot Schwarz and Walter Gartner on February 25, 1949. He was welcomed into the world by his older brother, Edward Max, who would be one of Allen’s closest friends through to the last day of his life. After graduating from Rutland High School in 1967, Union College in Schenectady in 1971, he received his law degree from New York University in 1974. Allen married his wife Sandy (Stillman) Gartner in 1972. The couple moved to New York City where Allen completed his law degree and Sandy completed her Master’s Degree at NYU before the couple moved to Vermont in the late 1970’s. Allen’s parents were Jewish refugees from Germany who met in the United States. One major source of inspiration for Allen every day, was his parents’ determination to not just survive, but thrive in America, despite losing most of their family members in the Holocaust. Allen talked about his father in awe every single day, and Allen’s children will continue this family tradition with their father. Allen’s father Walter and Walter’s cousin Warner, purchased Mintzer Brothers, a hardware and farm supply store, in the late 1940’s. Allen and his brother Eddie took over the business in the late 1970’s, which they ran as a team until they sold it in 2001. When Allen was asked if he liked running Mintzer’s, he would say, “It wasn’t my passion. But it allowed me to provide for my family, and that’s what I cared about doing.” Their success at Mintzer Brothers also provided Allen, Eddie, and their wives the opportunity to financially contribute to projects and organizations that made the community a better place for everyone. Some of their donations are known to the public, but most were not publicized. Allen and Sandy practiced the Jewish tradition of anonymous charity, and it was most important to Allen that, “important things get done. I don’t want any credit.” There was nothing more important in Allen’s life than his family. Home was wherever Sandy was, and ideally that was right beside him. Sandy and his children were Allen’s priority and ultimate joy of his life. Allen always said, “I am only as happy as my least well off child” and so he spent the majority of his time making sure that his wife and kids were taken care of in every possible way. People who ran into Allen anywhere, from the bank to the grocery store had two choices: turn around quickly or be ready to spend at least 20 minutes hearing the latest from Allen about his three kids. “The three Ucatets” as he called them, have lost their biggest fan, most valued life advisor, and the man, who along with their mom, taught them the importance of being good human beings. Allen was above all, a believer in the likelihood that good things happen when people work together and put others above self. Allen was a pragmatist AND an optimist. He was the rare combination of businessman and progressive democrat, and would work with anyone who was interested in putting the community’s interests first. Allen and Sandy supported candidates, social service organizations, and endeavors that put respect and care for ALL people at the forefront. As Allen’s health declined and he lost his ability to travel, walk, see, and eat, he grew increasingly grateful for everything he still had. It was remarkable to see. He would talk of friends who experienced illness and loss with such sadness, remarking how lucky he was to have what he had. One of the last conversations he had with his daughter Jennie entailed bemoaning the death of one of her friends, “such a sad thing to lose a good man so young;” inquiring about the wellbeing of his lifelong friend and cousin, whose wife just passed away, and worrying for the continued health and wellbeing of Sandy. Allen and Sandy’s relationship was not perfect. It was grounded in immeasurable love, respect, and care as deep as any two human beings could share for each other. It is an inspiration for their children, who will honor their father by being the best parents to his grandchildren, caring for others, and above all, taking care of their mother. As she said when Allen died, “yes, I was doing a lot of the work to help make sure Allen was well-cared for. But he was the foundation for me. He was the reason I could do it. And I would do it for twenty more years if I could just have him back.” Demonstrating unconditional love and non judgemental support for his family in every way possible his life was ultimately a force for good. His family will miss him every single day for the rest of their lives. And they will tell stories, cry, and laugh, to remember him and honor him. We love you a million times a trillion times infinity, Dookers. The funeral for Allen S. Gartner will be held at the Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, on Friday, July 8 at 11am. It will be followed by a reception at Southside Steakhouse, at 170 South Main Street in Rutland. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Sandy; his three children, Jennie (Josh), Jeremy (Rachel), Emily (Drew); his grandchildren, Sam, Addison, Shay and Julian; and his brother Edward and his wife Karen. You can honor Allen’s memory best by caring for your fellow human beings and loving your family. If you wish to make a charitable contribution in his memory, please visit the APBD (Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease) Research Foundation at: https://www.apbdrf.org, or send a donation to the Rutland Jewish Center’s Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund at 96 Grove Street, Rutland Vermont 05701, or call 802-773-3455 to make a contribution on the phone. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
