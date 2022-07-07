Allen S. Gartner RUTLAND — Allen S. Gartner died on July 5. He was with his wife and best friend of 49 years, Sandra Stillman Gartner, and his three children. Allen was a force of nature, and loved his family with every ounce of his being. The funeral will be at the Rutland Jewish Center at 11am on Friday, July 8. A full obituary will be published soon.
