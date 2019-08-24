Alma Bishop POULTNEY — Alma Bishop, 92, died Aug. 22, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland, following a long illness. She was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Montegnacco, Italy, and relocated though Ellis Island to East Poultney in 1947. She was employed as a seamstress by Kazon Dress Shop in Poultney for many years and then by General Electric Co. until her retirement. Mrs. Bishop was a member of Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center. She enjoyed bingo, feeding the birds, flowers, gardening, sewing, quilting and crafts. Survivors include two daughters Helena Bishop Waterhouse, of Rutland, Susan Bishop Paul, of Mineral, Virginia; four sons Marino, Doug and Paul Bishop, all of Poultney, Stewart Bishop, of Wells; a half-brother, Arrago Bassi, of Italy; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Bishop, in 2003, four brothers and a half-brother. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center or Rutland County Humane Society.
