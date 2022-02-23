Alma Schmelzenbach Somers TINMOUTH — Alma Clara Schmelzenbach Somers, 90, departed this world on Feb. 14, 2022, at her home. Alma was born on Sept. 28, 1931, in Bavaria, Germany. She and her husband, Hermann Schmelzenbach, left Germany after World War II and traveled to Montreal in 1954 and then moved in 1957 to New Rochelle, New York, to raise their family while Alma pursued a career in the field of fashion. Missing home, they relocated to Vermont because it reminded them of the mountainsides of Bavaria. They bought property to build their home, as well as a small lodge in Mount Holly, which they operated together until 1980 with the untimely loss of Hermann. Alma was blessed with a second chance of love in 1984 when she married Major Homer Somers. For 27 years, they traveled the world together. A few of their favorite places to visit were Turkey, Bali, Morocco and Thailand but most of all, they loved coming home to Tinmouth. Alma was passionate about fashion and flowers and she loved to read. Winter was her toughest season because she could not be outside tending to her gardens, so she spent a great deal of time inside her home potting new shoots and planning for what was needed at the first sign of spring. Alma was predeceased by her parents; her husbands; her brothers, Albert and Willy; her son, Thomas; and her stepson, Kurt. She is survived by her sons, Lothar Schmelzenbach (Deborah) and Christopher Schmelzenbach (Theresa); Thomas’s wife, Jeanne Schmelzenbach; grandchildren, Kimberly, Collin, Claire, Monica, Luke and Sara; great-grandchildren, Christian, Rory and Maci; and stepchildren, Heidi and Hans Somers and their families. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford, Vermont.
