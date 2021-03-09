Alois Mayer BOMOSEEN — Alois Mayer was born on March 23, 1938, and died on Feb. 26, 2021. He was raised in Maria Alm, Austria. Alois was the eighth of 10 children of Sebastian and Katharina Mayer. As a young man, Alois was a ski instructor in Austria which led to his coming to America in 1963 at the age of 25 to work at Killington Mountain and eventually as the ski school director at Pico Peak for several years. Alois then focused his efforts into his considerable talent as a landscape photographer, selling his postcards and calendars across the state of Vermont for decades, through the business he founded, Mayer Photo-Graphics, until his retirement. Alois is survived by his two sons, Jon and Kristian; his four grandchildren; his brothers, Balthasar and Alexander; and his sister, Susanne. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting the family. An online guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com.
Remember Alois well from Killington when I worked there but importantly remember every mom & pop store seem to have a Rack of his postcards next to register in 1960's - 1980's . Alois photography skills captured some of the beauty Vermont like through the eyes of his Native Austria where I have also ridden motorcycles extensively
