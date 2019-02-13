Althea Kirk Turner RUTLAND — Althea Ruth Kirk Turner, 91, of Rutland, VT, died of natural causes on Feb. 9, 2019. She was born to the late Thomas Guy Kirk and Esther Mae (McAlpine) Kirk on Oct. 6, 1927, in Ashland, ME. Althea graduated from Ashland High School as valedictorian in 1945. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Sociology, from the University of Maine in 1949. She was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She married Sidney H. Turner in 1949 in Ashland, ME, and they lived together in Mapleton, ME, and later Caribou, ME, before relocating to Rutland, VT, in 1997. Althea worked as a social worker in Bangor, ME, and New York City, NY, after she was married. In late-1950, she and her husband, Sidney, moved to Mapleton, ME, where they started a family. In the mid-1950s, Althea worked as a teacher at Mapleton High School in Mapleton, ME, where she also coached high school students in several plays and shows. In the early-1960s, Althea taught English and French at Skyway Junior High School in Presque Isle, ME. An avid educator, she went back to graduate school at the University of Maine at Orono and got a master's degree in Counseling. By 1966, Althea had a job as the guidance counselor at Caribou High School (CHS) in Caribou, ME. She counseled many students over the course of her career at CHS. Being a self-proclaimed feminist, she encouraged many girls to continue their education after high school and was an advocate for hundreds of students. An avid gardener, Althea was an active member of the Caribou Garden Club, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Caribou, ME, and in retirement, she was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, VT. Many people in Caribou and Rutland will remember Althea’s dried flower arrangements donated to many of the UU church bazaars. Althea was widowed in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. Althea is survived by her two children Lisa Turner, of Seattle, WA, and Kirk Turner and wife Ann (Schubert) Turner, of Plymouth, VT; two grandchildren Nicholas Turner, of Bozeman, MT, and Garret Turner, of Cottonwood Heights, UT; and one great-grandchild, Bodhi Turner, of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Ayer, of Bangor, ME, and Scottsdale, AZ; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Althea’s name to either the Caribou Public Library (207) 493-4214; the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library (207) 764-2571; or the Rutland County Humane Society (802) 483-9171. A graveside gathering is being planned by her children to be held in the South Side Cemetery in Mapleton, ME, and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
