Alton D. Maynard ORWELL — Alton Drake “Skip” Maynard of Orwell, VT, passed away October 28, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) following an injury he sustained from a fall on 10/26/22. He was a Genetics Analyst / Specialist for ABS under his branded name of Milk and Honey Genetics. Survivors include wife Ruthie, two sons: Chip and John Maynard, daughter, Erica Heibler a stepdaughter Angie Leatherby , grandchildren, and 2 sisters A full obit is posted at www.durfeefuneralhome.com Please join us for a celebration of life on 11/5/22 at 1 pm at the Orwell Fire Department. Light refreshments will be provided. Donations can be made to American Bittany Rescue, www@americanbrittanyrescue.org
