Alyssa M. Frederick Born June 23, 1988 Passed on March 31, 2020 MOUNT TABOR – Alyssa’s family is having a Celebration of Life on July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. It will be held at 788 Route 7, Mount Tabor, Vermont. Alyssa’s wishes were to have a scrapbook and journal made as a keepsake for her son, Bryce. If you have a photo to share, please bring it. Poster boards and scrapbook materials will be available so memories of her may be gathered for Bryce. The event will be potluck, so please bring a dish to share. RSVP to either Tracy at 802-282-7035 or Kathleen at 802-236-4355.
