Amanda (Kreisler) Greeno SUDBURY — Amanda Jayne (Kreisler) Greeno, 53, passed away suddenly on May 9, 2022, with her daughters at her side, holding her hands. Amanda was born March 17, 1969, in Ogdensburg, New York, daughter of Susan Wallin and Dale Kreisler. Amanda married her high school sweetheart, Nick Greeno, on March 26, 1988, and began creating their own family. Amanda loved being a wife, a mother, a daughter and a friend – but what she loved most was being a grandmother. Her life was one defined by love and generosity. She loved openly, with her whole heart. With a sense of humor that would bring you to tears, you were always in for a good belly laugh when Amanda was around. Stubborn, patient, crafty and weird, there was always something to learn from Amanda. Amanda loved to cook and to bake – the cookie jar was never empty. (She never did figure out how to make small portions.) In her free time, she would be buried in a new book or in the middle of another impressive cross-stitch. Her hands were always doing something. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. With summer approaching, Grandma, Emma and Connor had big plans for bike rides, rainy day activities, movies to watch, pool and river days … even jumping on the trampoline. She would do anything for her grandchildren. Amanda is survived by her husband, Nick Greeno; her two daughters, Stephanie Harte (Tyler) and Jessica Greeno (Doug); her two grandchildren, Emma and Connor Harte; her mother, Susan Wallin (Jeff); her father, Dale Kreisler (Elaine); her sister, Kate Lufkin (Mike), her brother, Lee Kreisler (Tammy); her two brothers-in-law, Mark Greeno (Angie), Brent Greeno (Ryan); her stepsister, Hilary McCoy (John Paul), her stepbrother, Ed Wasserman; father-in-law Robert Greeno; her chosen brother, Jeff Fay (Linda); and her nieces and nephews, Mallory and Ben Lufkin, Garrett Greeno, and Melissa Fay. Amanda was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Cricket Greeno; and her grandparents, Wayne and Onalee Mallory, and William and Geraldine Kreisler. Per Amanda’s request, there will be a private family gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Whiting First Response or the Brandon Area Rescue Squad. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
