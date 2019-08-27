Amanda L. Page SPRINGFIELD — Amanda L. Page, 67, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born May 29, 1952, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Wallace and Priscilla (Spooner) Batchelder. She attended schools in Connecticut and New Hampshire. On Sept. 4, 1971, she married Rodney L. Page in Springfield. He died in 2016. Mrs. Page was employed in the Springfield public school system, was sole proprietor of a gift shop at The Paddock Restaurant in Springfield, and with Jon Soule, operated a historic reproduction clothing company for several years. She was also a foster parent for many years. She enjoyed antiques, history, genealogy, and was active in Springfield Arts and Historical Society, The Fort at Number 4, Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point. Survivors include her mother, of Springfield; a son, Sean Page, of Baltimore; a grandson; a brother, Donn Batchelder, of Minnesota; two sisters Robin Nunes and Beth Batchelder, both of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the VFW in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
