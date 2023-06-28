Amanda Miles RUTLAND — Amanda Miles, 31, passed unexpectedly on June 24, 2023 at the UVM medical center. Amanda was born on June 19, 1992 in Middlebury Vt – 14 minutes ahead of her twin sister Alicia. Amanda attended Otter Valley Union High School and completed her hospitality certification at the Stafford Technical Center in 2009. Amanda participated in multiple theatrical productions as well as the high school chorus. She also competed in both field hockey and lacrosse. Amanda had a creative side that showed through in her art when she was younger and her photography when she was older. Amanda loved all animals, amusement parks, swimming and her ID crime series. Amanda had an entrepreneurial side from the time she was young. As soon as she was old enough, she obtained her safe sitter certification so that she could baby sit and she had multiple lemonade and snack stands and even a dog sitting business. Amanda could be kind, loving and generous but also was brutally honest with an irreverent humor. There has never been a fiercer “momma bear” than Amanda. Her son was indeed the best thing to ever happen to her. From the moment their eyes met, she made it her mission that to the best of her ability, he would want for nothing and have the best that she could give him. Shortly after her son was born, Amanda met her best friend / fiancé, Pete Colomb. Together with his daughters, Elise and Michelle, they created a family that gave her more opportunity to hone her mothering skills. In addition Amanda leaves behind, missing her terribly; her parents Doug and Gina Miles, her brother Mark Roskind (Lindsay), her sisters Molly (Heith) and Alicia (Jared), her maternal grandparents Brian and Linda Trask; her dogs Alvin, Bailey and Oscar and finally her “smalls” “monkey” “munchkin” “nugget” – Gavin. Amanda, we love you more - We win!! Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 7PM at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Private burial will be held at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.
