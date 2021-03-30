Amanda S. Gendreau RUTLAND — Amanda Sue Gendreau, 39, died March 23, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1981, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Randy Gendreau of Hubbardton and Yvonne Warren of Clemons, New York. She graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. Ms. Gendreau enjoyed the art of tattooing. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Generess of East Poultney; sons, Donavan and Anthoney Horton of Rutland; siblings, Tonya Gendreau of Castleton, Richard Dirga of Granville, New York, Jodie Pope of Mrytle Beach, South Carolina, Chuck Duncan of West Rutland, Richard Duncan of Proctor; many nieces and nephews. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather, Paul Gendreau; and stepmother, Donna Gendreau. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Ducharme Funeral Home, 1939 Main St., Castleton. Pandemic restrictions apply; please wear a mask. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
