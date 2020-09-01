Amelia Ann (Woodman) Thomas WILMINGTON, Mass. — Amelia Ann (Woodman) Thomas, 102, died peacefully at Belvedere Health Center, Lowell, Massachusetts, on Aug. 12, 2020. Born in Washburn, Maine, on Aug. 27, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Crouse) and Wallace Woodman of Washburn. She was the wife of the late Orin Thomas Jr. and raised five children with him in Rutland, Vermont. Amelia is survived by her daughter, Jane (Thomas) and Raymond Forest of Wilmington, Massachusetts; brother, Ellsworth and Delores Woodman of Washburn, Maine; sister-in-law, Margaret Woodman of Presque Isle, Maine; in-laws, Helen and William Thomas of Rutland, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Patricia Bergman of Colonial Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Deidre, Michael and Eric Austin, Lisa Gordman, Leslie Thomas, Richard Thomas Jr. (Holly), Michele Stump (Joseph), Rebecca Forest (David Bulley), Russell Forest (Diane); and so many wonderful nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Amelia was predeceased by her children, Richard Thomas, Mary Austin, Steven Thomas and Laurie Magowan; and her siblings, Wallace, Iris, Ada, Phyllis, Llewellyn, Belford, Chester and Natalie. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private memorial in the coming year. For the full obituary, and to share condolences and memories, visit amelia-ann-thomas@forevermissed.com.
