Andrea Louise Meyer BRANDON — Andrea Louise Meyer, age 61, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Andrea was born in Delmar, NY, on May 23, 1957. She was the daughter of Robert and Norma (Dunshee) Meyer. She came to Brandon with her family in 1958. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1975. She earned her degree in Animal Husbandry from Cobleskill College, class of 1977. Following graduation, she moved west to Indiana, where she did long-haul trucking for several years. She returned home in 1986. She had worked as a photographer for Ski Racing Magazine covering World Cup ski races at Aspen and Vail, CO. She later worked at Okemo Ski Area in Ludlow in the marketing department. She had been involved in food service at East Creek Catering. She was an avid reader and loved animals, the beach and sailing. Surviving is her sister, Jeanne Meyer and partner Ron Richards, of Goshen; her best friend, Kathy Phillips and husband Rod, of Rutland; cousins Bob, Jeff and Mary Ann (Lawley) Dunshee, Nancy, Paula (LaRose) and Sue Jenkins, Laurie Rudloff and Steve Ketcham, Ken and Joann Johnson, Ken, Linda, Rich and Kim Meyer; aunts and uncles Dick and Barb Meyer, of Englewood, FL, Jeanne Jenkins, of Shelburne, and Mary Ketcham, of Middlebury. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on June 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to: The Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733; or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
