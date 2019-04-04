Andrea M. Davis FLORENCE — Andrea M. “Fingers” Davis, 52, of Florence, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 30, 1966, in Proctor, the daughter of Ramon E. and Ruth (Webster) Davis. Andrea was a 1984 graduate of the Otter Valley Union High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army until her honorable discharge. She was employed by many companies over the years, including Tambrands, New England Woodcraft and most recently, J.R.’s Diner, where she was admired by the staff and customers alike. Andrea’s greatest joys in her life where her nieces and nephews whom she helped raise. She was enormous help to her father on the family farm. Survivors include her father, Ramon E. Davis Sr., of Florence; sisters Romona Graves, Pamela Disorda, Jennifer Davis and Jo-Ann Ward; special cousins Gary Davis, Ginny Root and Martha Webster; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Davis, in 1996; brother, Ramon E. Davis Jr., in 1977; nephew, Jonathan Rayborn, in 2016; and a special cousin, Dean Webster. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Friends may call on Monday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
