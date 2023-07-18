Andrea M. LeFevre RUTLAND — Andrea Marie LeFevre, 78, of Rutland died peacefully at her home. Andrea was born in Rutland on November 29, 1944 the daughter of Andrew John and Helen Inze (Babbitt) Lebo. She grew up and attended Proctor schools. Andrea married Richard G LeFevre on July 17th 1971 at St Dominic’s Parish in Proctor Vermont. For many years Andrea worked as a nurse's aide in many of the Rutland area nursing homes and private duty care. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Richard of Rutland, a son Joseph G. LeFevre of Rutland; a daughter Christina Bushee of Rutland and a son-in-law Brian Bushee. Two grandchildren Noah & Shelby Bushee both of Rutland/Shrewsbury.. Nephew that was like a son Andrew John Lebo & Sister Helen Lebo of Rutland. Several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by both her parents, a son Richard Andrew LeFevre in 2006, daughter Kimberly Ann LeFevre in 2012. Sisters Jean Rogers in 2021 & Mary Grabowski in 1983. A funeral mass will be held at 11am Thursday July 20, 2023 at Saint Peter's Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Sisters of Saint Joseph c/o Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington St. Rutland VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.