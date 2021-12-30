Andrea (Zdyb) Fair RUTLAND — Andrea M. (Zdyb) Fair, 81, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, in the comfort of her son’s home in Danby, Vermont. Her final days were spent in the loving company of her family as they supported her transition from this life. Born in Utica, New York, on July 16, 1940, Andrea was the daughter of the late Dolores Caputo and Joseph Zdyb. At a young age, she worked as a garment specialist and developed her love for sewing. Later in life, she found her career working in health care providing support to those in need. Andrea was passionate about the Southwest and lived a significant portion of her life in Arizona where she loved prospecting for gold, walking trails and visiting tribal lands to explore and shop for the perfect turquoise, dream catcher or decoration. She also enjoyed reading tarot cards, learning about alternative ways to empower oneself through the mind, and living by the motto ‘harm none and do as you will.’ Throughout her life, she loved to make things and could be found with her friend, Jean, buying and selling holiday decorations, hand towels, customized dolls and other creations at flea markets. She regularly sewed her own colorful tops, warm pajamas and other items. Andrea had an eye for sparkly things and never missed an opportunity to buy the latest thing offered on QVC or HSN. As fast as she would acquire something, she would give it away to the next person she saw as she truly enjoyed both the acts of giving and receiving. She was friendly and welcoming to everyone she met and loved to make jokes with her doctors and other people in her life. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Michael E. Lawrie Jr. and Eva Zivitz; her daughter, Michelle Michalkovic and granddaughter Amélie; daughter Mary Kenefick; and her niece, Tia. She is also survived by her sisters and their spouses, Dolores and George Anderson, of Rome, New York, Cynthia and Jack Gagnon, of Utica, New York; and close friends, Brenda Wood and Jan Harvey. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Caputo Jr. Per Andrea's request, there will be no services.
