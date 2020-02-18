Andrew C. "Sonny" Hayes Sr. CASTLETON — The funeral service for Andrew Charles “Sonny” Hayes Sr., 82, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, was held Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. The Rev. Vincent Odoemenam officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalist was Rosie Doran. A reception followed at the Eagles Club in Fair Haven. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery. Friday evening, the Lee Lodge F&AM Masons and the Fraternal Order of Eagles held a fraternal service at Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cairo Shrine, 51 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, South Side, Rutland, VT 05701.
