Andrew DeLong WEST RUTLAND — Andrew DeLong, of West Rutland, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2022. Andy was only 42 years old. Our family is shocked and devastated by this loss. Andy was born on Mar. 22, 1980, in Rutland, VT. After graduating from high school, Andy worked in different odd jobs, enjoying the variety of life and the thrill of learning new trades. Carpentry was his passion, and he took great pride in his work. Andy started a successful landscaping business with many pleased clients. His work brought him a great sense of accomplishment. Andy will be missed by his mother, Dodie Webster; brother, Chris DeLong and his wife Janna DeLong; uncles, Timothy and Teddy (Rosie) Poczobut; a special nephew, Nicholas Poczobut; many nieces and nephews. Andy also leaves behind his constant companion, his dog Aries. She will miss his goodbye kiss and “Daddy loves you” in the morning and the walks at night. We know Andy is now with his dad, Robert; grandpa, William Poczobut; uncle, Shawn Poczobut; aunt, Kathy Poczobut. He is loved here on Earth as well as in heaven. Andy loved his family, especially his niece Paityn and nephew Colton. If you were in a conversation with him, you would always hear stories about them and their accomplishments. His special friend, Tom, was a guiding light in his life, whether it be the two hour phone conversations, Saturday breakfast, or just words of encouragement. And of course, the Red Sox were always a topic of conversation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church on Sat., Aug. 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
