Andrew F. Kasuba RUTLAND — Andrew F. Kasuba, 65, formerly of Benson, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence, following a long period of declining health. He was born May 23, 1956, in Granville, New York, the son of Andrew J. and Theresa (Edwards) Kasuba. He graduated in 1975 from Whitehall High School. Mr. Kasuba had been employed at Skyline Inc. in Fair Haven and later as a head custodian at Orwell Village School. He enjoyed fishing, on water or ice. Survivors include his siblings, Stanley Kasuba, of Whitehall, New York, Charles Kasuba, of Alabama, Penny Socha, of Connecticut; his guardian, Marion Downey, of Orwell; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sharon Chittenden, John and Ronald Kasuba. The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven where a calling hour begins at 4 p.m.
