Andrew F. Kasuba RUTLAND — Andrew F. Kasuba, 65, of Rutland and formerly of Benson, Vermont, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence, following a long period of declining health. He was born in Granville, New York, on May 23, 1956, the son of Andrew J. and Theresa (Edwards) Kasuba. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1975. Mr. Kasuba had been employed at Skyline Inc. in Fair Haven and later as a head custodian at Orwell Village School. He loved to fish, either on water or ice. He is survived by his brothers, Stanley Kasuba, of Whitehall, New York, and Charles Kasuba, of Alabama; a sister, Penny Socha, of Connecticut; two very special cousins, Marion and Mike Downey, of Orwell, Vermont; two loving daughters, Jessisca Hocz, of North Carolina, and Sharlot Hall, of Rutland, Vermont. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Caleb, Laney, Logan and Avery Hall; and forever friend/son-in-law, Stephen Hall. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Ronald Kasuba, and a sister, Sharon Chittenden. Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.
