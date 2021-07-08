Andrew J. Blais SPRINGFIELD — Andrew Joseph Blais, 87, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sterling House in Bellows Falls. He was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Springfield, the son of Vital P. Blais and Eileen Sample Blais Perry. He served his country in the Vermont National Guard achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. Mr. Blais worked for many years in First National Stores as a produce manager eventually traveling for both First National and Hannaford to set up produce displays. He was also a woodworker providing custom furniture pieces and home construction. He enjoyed sports, playing softball and bowling in area leagues, as well as working in his orchard. Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Blais, of Ludlow; a stepson, Daniel Gay, of Weathersfield; siblings, Marlene Millay, of Springfield, Janet Fisk, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Adrian Perry, of Keene, New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews; his caregiver and ex-wife, Marilyn Blais. He was predeceased by siblings, Raymond, Paul, Norman and John, Teresa Fagans and Angel Jefts. The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Sterling House Activity Fund, 33 Atkinson St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
