Andrew M. "Andy" Westphal QUINCY, Mass. — Andrew M. “Andy” “Space” Westphal, of Quincy, died July 10, 2019, after battling a long illness. Andy grew up in Quincy and graduated from the Voc Tech in 1986. He worked as a talented chef at Hancock Tavern and took great pride in the food he prepared. He was a lover of music and played guitar in many bands throughout his life, including playing Porch Fest in 2018. Andy was a caring and patient man with a great sense of humor and was a friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Andy is survived by his loving mother, Irma Westphal, of Rutland Town, VT, and predeceased by his father, Kenneth Westphal. Cherished brother of Brian Westphal, of Quincy, Carol A. Gates and husband Brian, of Mendon, VT, and Debra Poulos and husband Craig, of Abington. Also survived by his dedicated girlfriend, Michele Eden and her children; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
