Andrew P. Mullin WALLINGFORD — Andrew P. Mullin, 43, of Wallingford, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Fair Haven. He was born in Albany, New York, April 11, 1978, the son of Kevin M. and Joan (Russell) Mullin. He attended Community College of Vermont, where he made the dean’s list every semester and earned a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. He put the knowledge gained there into his hunting and fishing skills that included bow, rifle and muzzleloader. His top priority was being a father, even over his own business and leisure pursuits. He was “The Guy,” who was always on the grill, once even during a hurricane. As the founder of A+ Carpentry, Andrew was widely known for his quality work and for going the extra mile to please the customer. He is survived by his parents; former wife Jamie Mullin; children, Justice (26), Devyn (25), Jada (23), Derek (21) and Ashtin (17); grandmother Jewel Coats; siblings, Joseph Wilson, Curt Wilson, Matthew Shook, Keiva Harington, Joshua Mullin, Allison Mullin, Kyle Huff and Nicholas Mullin; uncles, Raymond and Patrick Mullin, Richard Coats; aunts, Terry Hebert, Peggy Goulet, Kathy Graham, Ann Costalas, Rebecca Kill and Ethel Coats; and several cousins. Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. in Rutland. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Clarendon Congregational Church Fellowship Hall. Additional information may be found on the funeral home website.
