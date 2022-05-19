Andrew W. Charron RUTLAND — Andrew William Charron, 34, died May 16, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 7, 1987, in Rutland, the son of Peter C. and Michelle (Plummer) Charron. He attended Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Charron was employed by his father as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his mother and father, both of Rutland; two brothers, Michael Charron, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Peter Charron II, of Rutland; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. There will be no public funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
