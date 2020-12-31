Andy Heath RUTLAND — Andy "Mr. Bingo" Heath of Rhode Island, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, born March 8, 1948, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2020, due to natural conditions. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Cole Heath; his beloved daughter, Sherie Guthrie, and granddaughter Christina and Ryan (Maryland); son, Andy Jr. and wife Tanya (North Carolina); stepson, Jeramie Davis, wife Deana and funtastic granddaughters Avery and Sadie (Rhode Island), and sister Roberta; brothers Gordon, Sonny, Dale and Richard; brother-in-arms Bob Peddar. He was predeceased by parents Edward and Juanita Heath; sisters Shirley and Elizabeth; nephew James. Andy moved to Rutland in 1985 where he happily spent 13 years as bingo chairman at the American Legion 31. The members and players became family to him. He dearly cherished them and the fond memories.
