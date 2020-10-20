Angela Beth Neyman RUTLAND — Angela Beth “Angie” Neyman of Rutland peacefully joined her parents Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Angie was born at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on July 25, 1969. She was the daughter of Bernice Orchitt and Stewart Haselton. Angie resided in the Chester area and graduated Green Mountain Union High School in 1988. After high school, she spent the next 17 years married to Bob Stanton whom she remained close friends with all of her life. On May 2, 2006, Angie gave birth to her miracle baby, Natelie Grace. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Keith Neyman. At this time, she was also blessed with two more amazing children, Hanna and Allen. Keith and Angie were married on Sept. 18, 2010, and just celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. Angie was employed by her close friend, Bill Carboy, as a dedicated executive assistant at Carboy Adjusting. Not only did Angie love her job, she also enjoyed sunny days by the pool on her deck and trips to the beach. A huge passion of hers was shopping, but not for herself, always for others. She loved Christmas and the traditions she created for her family which included Christmas-themed pajamas and a new ornament for her kids every year. Angie enjoyed her daily walks with her friend, Jo, and her afternoon cruises with Keith in the Corvette or Jeep. But most of all, her greatest joy in life was being home with the love of her life and their three beautiful children. Angie is survived by her soulmate, Keith Nyman; her daughter, Hanna Neyman and fiancé Austin Gonzales whom she always considered one of her own; her son, Allen; and her baby girl, Natelie Neyman. She is also survived by her brothers, Chris Haselton, Eric “Wowie” Schubert, Mikey Schubert and wife Brittany; as well as many nephews whom she loved dearly. Angie was also survived by countless friends who could recognize her contagious laugh in a crowed room or from miles away. Missing her dearly will be her fur-babies and grand-fur-babies, Annabelle, Louie, Luna, Buddha, Louden and Bristol. Angie was predeceased by her mama, Bernice; her daddy, Stewart; and her father-in-law, Ken “Dad” Rhodes. Angie would want all of her loved ones to carry on her legacy of positivity, kindness, compassion, and to love each other endlessly. Remember her smile and smile for her. We ask friends and family to celebrate Angie’s life with us at the Neyman residence on Oct. 24, 2020, throughout the day starting at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to share.
