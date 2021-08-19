Angela G. LaVictoire RUTLAND — Angela Giancola LaVictoire died unexpectedly of an aneurysm on Aug. 16, 2021, and the world lost a truly compassionate, loving and charismatic woman. She was born on May 23, 1940, in Rutland, Vermont, to Catherine Bellomo Giancola and Pietro Giancola. The second of three children, she graduated from St. Peter School and Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1958. After graduation, she moved to Worcester, Massachusetts, for a two-year business program at Becker Junior College and a brief career in the insurance industry. She later returned to Rutland to be closer to family and started a part-time job as a cashier at Finast Foods while also being a full-time mother. Because of Angie’s excellent interpersonal skills and work ethic, she rose quickly to become the first female co-manager of the Finast Foods Market. She married Richard LaVictoire on May 19, 1984, in St. Peter Church and together, they worked in the restaurant industry. Dick was the head chef and Angela managed the staff and built relationships with the customers. Together, they successfully ran the Trak In on Lake Bomoseen in the summers and then later became proprietors of the Franklin Conference Center at the Howe Center in Rutland. After several successful years in the restaurant business, they retired to a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, where their winters were spent playing golf and entertaining family and friends. After her husband, Dick, passed, Angie continued to spend her winters there with many friends from Rutland and her new special friend, Barry Cox, of England. She also shared her love of travel by taking friends and family with her on tours to Ireland, France, Portugal and Italy, especially Sicily. She was a member of St. Peter Church, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, Rutland Moose Lodge, VFW and Rutland American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary. Angela is survived by her son, Henry J. Hance Jr., of Rutland; her grandson, Robbie, and great-granddaughter, Braelyn Hance, of Brandon; her brother, Joseph Giancola and his wife, Barbara, of Rutland; her brother, Louis Giancola and his wife, Mary, of South Burlington; nephew, David Giancola and his wife, Jennifer, niece, Kelly Giancola, and by six great-nieces and -nephews, Grace, Gabriella, Mollie Kate, Lauren, Joey and Adam Giancola, who lovingly referred to her as Aunt Angie and often requested her delicious pasta dinners at the family homestead. She was predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Peter Giancola; her first husband, Henry Hance Sr.; her husband, Dick LaVictoire; and by her nephew, Peter Giancola. We will all miss Angie’s great spirit and love of life but also her kindness and genuine concern for other people. She actively lived her faith by following the directive “because you did this for the least of my brethren, you did this for Me.” She helped so many of us on her journey and you can best remember her by doing something kind for someone today. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Rutland American Legion. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
