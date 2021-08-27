Angela Giancola LaVictoire RUTLAND — The funeral service for Angela Giancola LaVictoire, 81, who died Aug. 16, 2021, was held Aug. 23 at St. Peter Church. The celebrant was Fr. John Tokaz, pastor. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Louise Clarino. Eulogist was Scott Tucker. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception took place at Rutland American Legion. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
