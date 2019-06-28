Angela Jean Stocker SPRINGFIELD — Angela Jean Stocker, 55, died June 24, 2019, at the Concord, New Hampshire, hospital, with family by her side. She was born Feb. 18, 1964, in Windsor, the daughter of Ray and Lena Stocker. Ms. Stocker enjoyed country music, dancing, singing, visiting new places, doing arts and crafts of all kinds. Survivors include her parents, of Springfield; her daughter, Nicole Fitchett, of Henniker, New Hampshire; her siblings Annette Stocker Guy, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Ray Stocker lll, of Dunn, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Fitchett. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Cavendish Village Cemetery, followed by a reception at her parents' home, 100 Connecticut River Road in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
