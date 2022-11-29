Angela M. Tysen PLATTSBURGH, NY — Angela Marie Tysen, of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD, died November 24, 2022 at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh, NY at the age of 99. She was born October 7, 1923 in Rutland, VT, daughter of Generoso and Mary (Coarse) Vitagliano. Angela was a 1941 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She moved to Washington D.C. to begin a long career with the U.S. government until her retirement in 1989 from the Department of Health and Human Services. She was a longtime resident of Silver Spring, where she was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Angela enjoyed helping out the church, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and visiting nursing homes. She was an avid card player who enjoyed socializing and going on trips with her fellow senior citizens. Surviving are two sons, Robert Tysen of Lake Placid, NY and Thomas Tysen of Hagerstown, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Tysen on July 28, 2013; her brothers, John and Albert Vitagliano; and a sister, Barbara Cioffi. A graveside service for Angela will be held at 1pm Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland, VT. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home
