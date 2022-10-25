Angela Mae Woodbury BOMOSEEN — Angela Mae Woodbury 48, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born October 24, 1973, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She went to both Castleton Elementary and Village Schools and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1991. She attended Castleton State College and graduated in December 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication and an Associate Degree in Business. In April of 1994 her daughter and best friend; Kaylie-Ann Patricia Flannigan was born. Angela loved being room parent, chaperone, and helping wherever she was needed while Kaylie-Ann was in school. In 2008, Angela wanted to make a big impact helping others and enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program at the College of St. Joseph’s. Angela graduated with her master’s degree in May 2012, while Kaylie-Ann graduated high school on June 15, 2012 (Angela’s 21st reunion). She then began work as a psychologist at Great Meadow Correction Facility through CNYPC. Helping others was always a passion for Angela. She fostered countless dogs and cats, along with having her own rescues. She promoted “adopt don’t shop” and was always willing to educate on the subject. She belonged to many groups and organizations including RADART (Rutland Area Disaster Animal Response Team), The Castleton Lions Club, Castleton Fire Department Association, Make A Wish Vermont, American Legion Auxiliary Department of Vermont – Fair Haven, Rutland County Humane Society, and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1491. She was predeceased by her father, Bernard Woodbury, on November 8, 2019, and is survived by her daughter and best friend Kaylie-Ann Flannigan and her fiancé Ichiro Okamoto of New York as well as her four-legged children: Gandhi, Oreo, and Champ Woodbury. Additionally, she leaves behind countless friends whom she cherished dearly. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main Street, Castleton, the family will receive friends and family from 10 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the family plot in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Protection 4 Paws or Protecting K9 Heroes. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
