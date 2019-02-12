Angeline A. Miles RUTLAND — Angeline A. “Angie” Miles, 79, died Feb. 8, 2019, at UVM Medical Center. She was born in Burlington, Oct. 7, 1939, daughter of Nikitas and Vasiliki (Tiris) Anagnos. Angie was a 1958 graduate of Rutland High School and was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. “Cookie,” as all of her customers knew her, worked for the family business at Rutland Restaurant for many years with her brother, Stratton “Stratty” Anagnos. Angie then helped run the Rutland Pizza House before eventually leaving to focus on raising her children, whom she loved more than anything. Angie loved cooking for her family, with her pastitchio, dolmades, lemon chicken, stuffed peppers, baklava and spicy pasta sauce among some of her children’s favorites. Angie was also an avid movie buff. In particular, she loved Elvis Presley movies, Gone With the Wind and any movie that involved Elizabeth Taylor, because as Angie would always tell you, “she looks just like me.” Surviving are three sons Nikitas “Niko” Miles and wife Mary, of Charlotte, NC, Gregory Anagnos, of Rutland, Bernard James Miles Jr. and wife Helvi Abatiell, of Mendon; a brother, Stratton “Stratty” Anagnos, of Rutland; three grandchildren Allison, Dessa and Madison Miles. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
