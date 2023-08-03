Angelo Centini MT HOLLY — Angelo Centini, 91, of Mt. Holly, Vt. passed away peacefully July 30, 2023 at his home. He was born in the Province of Lucca, Italy July 24, 1932 the son of Leonildo and Quintilia Centini. On July 3, 1954 he married Bessie (Phakias) Centini in Jackson Heights Long Island, New York. Angelo enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, singing and music, but most of all, his family. Surviving are his wife Bessie of Mt. Holly,Vt. two daughters Linda Marie Roberts and husband Brian of Mt. Holly, Vt. and Susan Bartolomeo and husband Roy, Sr. of Fairfield, CT. Four grandchildren, Roy Bartolomeo, Jr., David Guerrera, Felicia Rosenkrans and Vincent Guerrera. One great granddaughter Lily Isabella Rosenkrans. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 5, 2023 at 11:00am at The Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, VT. Visiting hours will be held Friday August 4, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, VT. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Holly Ambulance or to Mt. Holly Fire Department.
