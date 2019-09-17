Angelo DiPalma rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for J. Angelo “Dipper” DiPalma, 89, who died Sept. 10, 2019, was celebrated Monday, Sept. 16, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Vocalist was Carl Mazzariello. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Words of remembrance were spoken by Angela Kurtz and Tom DiPalma. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.