Angelo Maniery RUTLAND — Angela "Ang" Maniery, 92, of Rutland, VT, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec 19, 2022, surrounded by family. Angelo - also called “Monk” by his friends - was loved by all,and known far and wide throughout the Rutland community. He worked at Howe Scale until they closed and then transitioned as a longtime postman, umpire, bar & restaurant owner, coach, friend, and short but feisty Italian that never missed a beat. He loved casinos, the Yankees, baseball & softball, candy, his German Shepards, and most of all - his wife, children, and grandchildren. Angelo was born in on April 20, 1930 in Rutland, Vt. to Dominick and Mary Fimognari. A graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, he followed his education by serving in the US Navy. As his service in the Armed Forces came to a close, he returned to his hometown of Rutland to own several businesses - including A&J Market, Magoo’s, and Michelangelo’s Restaurant - while simultaneously working his way up in the ranks of the US Postal Service and raising a family of 7 amazing children. Angelo’s penchant for sports - particularly baseball - led him to coaching Little League Baseball, Women’s Softball, and even serving as the Commissioner of the Rutland Recreational Department Softball League. He also proudly held a coaching position over the Rutland Royals - a local semi-pro baseball team in the late 30’s & 40’s Angelo is survived by his children Joanne McDonald and husband Martin McDonald, Dan Maniery and wife Juliana Maniery, Marilyn Couture and husband Jay Couture, Nancy Kellogg and husband David Kellogg, and Nick Maniery and wife Cheryl Maniery He is also survived by his grandchildren Bethany McDonald (his favorite), Zachary Maniery, Kimberly Maniery, Dominick Maniery, Kayla Orser, Brittany Truman and Tyler Truman; along with his great-grandchildren Bradley, Aiden, Madison, and Knox. He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life of 53 years, Patricia; his brothers Joseph and Jim, his eldest son Michael Maniery; his youngest daughter Patty Truman, and his great-granddaughters Ensley and Thea. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28th from 3pm to 6pm at the American Legion on 33 Washington St. in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 31 Baseball Team. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
