Angelo Peter Rosato WATERTOWN, Conn. — Angelo Peter Rosato, 96, of Watertown, Connecticut, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Angelo was born Feb. 23, 1924, in Florence, Vermont, the son of Marco M. Rosato and Ildegonda M. Rosato. He moved to Waterbury, Connecticut, and worked at Waterbury Hospital and for Rowbottom Machine Co. until he was drafted into the Army at age 18. A veteran of World War II, he served in the European Theater with Gen. George Patton’s Third Army, Fourth Armored Division, Company B, 37th Tank Battalion, under Col. Creighton W. Abrams. The Fourth Armored Division spearheaded the relief of the 101st Airborne Division trapped by the German Army at Bastogne, Belgium. Angelo survived losing three tanks in combat, finishing the war in his fourth. He was wounded several times, the last time seriously on March 1, 1945, near Bitburg, Germany. In addition to receiving the Purple Heart, he and his unit, the Fourth Armored Division, received the Presidential Unit Citation from President Truman. After the war, he attended DeVry Institute in Chicago and then worked for IBM, retiring after 30 years as a customer service engineer. Angelo enjoyed music and singing. As a child in grammar school, students would give him pennies just to hear him sing. As an adult, he sang with LesChansonneurs, The Litchfield County Chorale, and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, The Waterbury Chorale, St. Michael’s Church Choir, Immaculate Conception Church Choir, Blessed Sacrament Church Choir, and Our Lady of Loreto Church Choir. He was an avid reader and contributed frequently to the editorial pages of several newspapers. He was predeceased by his brothers, Francis Rosato and Louis Rosato; and his sisters, Carmela Rosato, Josephine Rosato, Theresa Rosato, Joanne Rosato and Mary (Rosato) Nave. He is survived by his brother, Umbert Rosato of Florence Vermont; and by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and great-grandnieces and -nephews. Angelo will be buried with full military honors, privately, at the convenience of the family. Send e-condolences to: chaseparkwaymemorial.com.
