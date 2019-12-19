Anita Ferland Duclos MIDDLEBURY — Anita Ferland Duclos, 88, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side on Dec. 17, 2019. Anita was born to Wilfred and Lea (Limoges) Ferland, in Middlebury. She lived her entire life in Middlebury and Weybridge and graduated from Middlebury High School (class of 1949). Her various jobs beginning in childhood included delivering telegrams on her bike, pumping gas at her father’s service station, chambermaid and waitress at the Grand View Inn on North Pleasant Street, and secretary at a law office. In 1950, she married Robert Duclos. She said that she began the marriage with one cooking skill (cookie making) and so set about teaching herself homemaking and childrearing skills while raising her six children. As the children began to leave home, Anita became an avid volunteer for, at various times, the Guardian Ad Litem program, Ilsley Library, Project Independence, Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross and other organizations. Anita was a people-person and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed and remembered by many. She is survived by children Cairle Ault (Ray), of Proctor, James (Christina Ilgner), of Cornwall, Kathleen, of Starksboro, Gail Lapierre (Claude), of Shelburne; cherished daughter-in-law Ann McNamara Duclos, of New Haven; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lorraine Ferland Marquez (Pitman, NJ). She was predeceased by her husband in 2018; by sons David and Allan; her grandson, Levi; and siblings Clement, Gerard, Norman and Madeleine. A special thank you to the exceptionally caring staff at The Residence at Otter Creek. A gathering of remembrance will be held at The Residence at Otter Creek on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Donations in her name may be made to Elderly Services Inc. or Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.