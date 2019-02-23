Anita Ruth Baker WEST RUTLAND — Anita Ruth Baker, age 67, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Baker was born in Proctor on Sept. 27, 1951. She was the daughter of Alfred “Buster” and Ruth “Bunny” (Pfenning) Luther. She grew up in Forest Dale where she received her early education. She was a member of the Otter Valley Union High School graduating class of 1969. She had worked in the family music store in her earlier years. She was a certified nurse’s aide at Pleasant Manor Nursing for many years and later, had worked in the business office. She worked tirelessly, caring for her mom who suffered a stroke six years ago. Her mother made her home with Nita until her passing in September 2018. She was an avid crafter and had also been a vendor at many shows. She collected fairies and had a beautiful fairy garden. Surviving are her husband, Daniel C. Baker, of West Rutland, whom she married in West Rutland on Dec. 27, 1980; two daughters Jami Gibbs and husband Joe, of West Rutland, and Jessica Harris and husband Shawn, of Queensbury, NY; her brother, Rodney Luther and wife Fran, of Forest Dale; seven grandchildren Rachel, Kayla, Rebecca, Emmitt, Jerimiah, Julie and Heather; three great-grandchildren Aiden, Nevaeh and Killian. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Keith Alfred Luther. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion Post #55 for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 4-7 p.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon where Fr. Moe will conduct a vigil service. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
