Ann Ainsworth SPRINGFIELD — Ann Ainsworth, 62, passed away on Monday evening March 4, 2019 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born March 14, 1956 in Springfield, Vermont, the daughter of Palmer and Aino (Palm) Ainsworth. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, class of 1974. In 1976 she graduated from Norwich University with a degree in nursing. Ann was a Registered Nurse with Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont for over 35 years. Ann was a longtime member of the Springfield Community Band, and a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield, Vt. She enjoyed hiking and skiing and years ago volunteered with the Okemo Mountain Ski Patrol. She enjoyed dowsing and was a certified Dowser. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kevin G. Demond; daughter Elizabeth Chizmar; two sons, Jason Chizmar and Michael Chizmar; two sisters, Susan Ainsworth-Daniels, and Dana Leone; one brother, John Prescott; nine grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and by one sister Linda Ainsworth. Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Friday evening March 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Springfield Community Band, P.O. Box 342, Springfield, VT 05156.
