Ann C. Fahey RUTLAND — The memorial service for Ann Case Fahey, 87, who died June 12, 2021, was held Aug. 13 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Church. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Pianist was Diane Chartrand. Soloist was Sam Rodgers. Eulogist was Jack Adams, a son-in-law. Kit Wallace read a poem. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. The reception was held in the church parlor. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
