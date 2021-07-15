Ann Case Fahey RUTLAND — Ann Case Fahey, 87, died June 12, 2021, at home, with her family by her side. She was born June 5, 1934, the only daughter of five children, to W. Dayton and Gertrude (Phillips) Case, in Stillwater, New York, which she forever considered her home. After graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Ann attended Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island, where she met V. Paul Fahey. They married Aug. 30, 1959, in Stillwater and lived in numerous cities in northern New York and Massachusetts where Paul worked in retail stores until moving to Rutland in 1970 where they decided to settle and raise their family. Ann worked as a legal secretary and retired in 1997 after 20 years at Ryan, Smith, and Carbine. She was a proud member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland for 50 years, where she participated in the choir, Messiah performances, and during retirement, volunteered countless hours in the church office, as well as seeing her friends. She also enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandsons, visiting her daughter in Florida, and annual family trips to Maine. Ann is survived by her beloved brothers, Doug (Harriet) and Gary; her children, Sean, Sharon (Jack) and Erin (Mike); grandchildren, Jake (Nicole), Alex, Celia, Jim (Olivia) and Helen; her sweet great-grandsons, Andrew and Garrett; and several nieces, nephews and their families across the country with whom she enjoyed keeping in contact. She was predeceased by Paul in 2000; her brothers, Bobby and Phil; and sister-in-law, Margot. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Church with a reception immediately following at the church. Please feel free to celebrate Ann by wearing your favorite color. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Congregational UCC Memorial Fund, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
