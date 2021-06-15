Ann Fahey RUTLAND — Ann Fahey, 87, died June 12, 2021, in Fair Haven at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jack Adams. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: June 15, 2021 @ 1:35 am
