Ann Harrington RUTLAND — Ann Harrington, 61, of Rutland died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous five-year battle with multiple myeloma. Ann was born in Syracuse, New York, on May 1, 1959, the youngest of five children of William H. and Daphne (Cullinan) Harrington. The family moved to Westfield, Massachusetts, when Ann was young and she attended the local Westfield schools. She graduated from North Adams State College in 1981. After a successful career in retail and business, while living mostly in Connecticut, Ann relocated to Rutland, Vermont, in 2008. Ann enrolled in the nursing program at Castleton State College and graduated in 2011. She had been employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center since 2011. She worked as a RN and most recently in the Utilization Department. Ann was dedicated to her career and was proud of the many contributions she and her coworkers provided to the success of the hospital. Ann enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was most content when tending the vegetable and colorful flower gardens which surrounded her home. Ann enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Ireland and other European countries with friends and family. She also loved animals – particularly her cats. Surviving her are: two brothers, William H. Harrington III of South Hero, Vermont, and James C. Harrington and his spouse, Cynthia, of Hollis, New Hampshire; two sisters, Jane Harrington and her spouse, Susan Horsman, of Belmont, Vermont, and Daphne Harrington and her spouse, Suzanne Teuteberg, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; one nephew, Andrew Harrington of Seattle, Washington; three nieces, Leah and her spouse, Andrew Hills, Kerri and her spouse, Carl Stagg, Kyla and her spouse, Andrew Remillard; and eight grandnieces and -nephews, Jocelyn Hobart, Myles Harrington, Charlotte Hills, Stephan Hills, Coltrane Stagg, Emmett Stagg, Gordon Remillard and Oscar Remillard; and many cousins and good friends. Ann was predeceased by her parents and her sister-in-law, Ledora Harrington. A private gravesite service will be held in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the Rutland County Humane Society, or the Rutland Community Cupboard.
