Ann M. Cobb Balk LONDON — Ann Marie Cobb Balk died September 22 in London, her home for much of her adult life. At her bedside were her close friends Chris Green, Danial Moravansky, Neelu Sharma and Gary Moore. She was born September 2, 1948 in Rutland. Anne Marie had recently retired from a long career in teaching. In her twenties she worked in the hospitality industry at Magic Mountain in Londonderry and at several resorts in Killington. In her early thirties she married Malcolm Balk of Montreal, Quebec and lived in Montreal and London where she worked in banking. In her forties, divorced, she moved back to Vermont and reinvented her life by earning a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from Trinity College in Burlington. She began her teaching career in Williamstown, Vermont. She also taught in Richford, Vermont and at ACS Hillingdon International School and The Windsor Boys School in London where she taught economics. She was beloved by her students. One student, on learning of her death, said she made complicated subjects simple. She fostered, trust, security, and kindness. Her classrooms were always a hive of noisy, exciting inquiry. She earned a Master of Arts in Education at University of London, Goldsmiths College and a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University in Montreal. In her leisure she cherished open spaces. She was an avid hiker in Vermont. In England she frequently left the city to visit northern England where she delighted in challenging hikes along coastal routes, valleys, and even Hadrian’s Wall. As a Londoner she often said she was lucky to be on the doorstep of some of the greatest theatre in the world. Anne was not only a woman of many words, anecdotes, loves, blankets, cushions, beauty products, and recipes for home cooking but also an exceptional host. She delighted in simple evenings of good food, friends, family, wine, whiskey. Her London friends said with her passing, that corner of the world is poorer for losing the dynamic, resilient, open-minded, courageous, force for good that was the remarkable woman. Anne Marie was predeceased by her parents Howard and Alice (Cantone) Cobb of Rutland and her brother Howard (Snooky) Cobb Jr. She is survived by her sister, Martha Pearce of Washington DC, brother, Peter Cobb of Barre Town and her cousin Johnna Dana, of Woodstock, Vermont, who was like a sister to her. At Anne’s request, there will be no funeral services. Donations in her name can be made to: The Blood Fund, Imperial Health Charity, 175-180 Edgeware Road, W2, 2Ds, London.
