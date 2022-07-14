Ann M. Mell FORT ANN, NY — Ann Marie Mell, 65 of Ft Ann, NY and formerly of Center Rutland, VT died Thursday July 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born on Oct 24, 1956 in Proctor the daughter of Charles F. and Beatrice (King) Popovitch Sr. Ann graduated from the Proctor High School. She had been employed by the News Stop, Stewart Shops, New Santara, and the Orvis Corporation. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, and gourmet cooking. Survivors include a sister Mary Goddard and her husband Chris of Rutland Town, 3 brothers Charles Popovitch Jr and his wife Patricia of Rutland, Michael Popovitch and his wife Debbie of Pittsford, and James Popovitch of Rutland, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister Susan Popovitch Graveside services will be held in the Calvary Cemetery Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT.
